Supreme Court gets four new Judges

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Four new judges on Monday took oath as the Supreme Court Judges, increasing the total strength from 31 to 34 as sanctioned under the amended law.

The four new judges who sworn in are Chief Justice Krishna Murari of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court S Ravindra Bhat, Chief Justice V Ramasubramanian of Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Recently, the Parliament had increased the number of judges in the top court from 31, including the Chief Justice of India to 34, highest ever.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament and President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent soon, thereafter, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended judges names to the government on August 28.

The Centre on September 18 cleared the appointments on Collegium's recommendation. (ANI)

