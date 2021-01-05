Supreme Court gives go-ahead to Central Vista project

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Pronouncing the judgement by a majority, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave its go-ahead for the construction of the new Central Vista project in the national capital.

The judgement was pronounced by the Apex Court's judge Justice A M Khanwilkar, who was heading the bench.

The Apex Court did not find any infirmity in the grant of approval and modifications in the change of land use.

"We have discussed 16 broad heads, Justice Khanwilkar said and added, that all parameters and aspects have been considered while hearing the petitions.

The Supreme Court also said that "we also call upon the Ministry of Environment to install smog towers in future projects, particularly in those cities where pollution is an issue."

The heritage conservation Committee approval needed when construction work is to begin, the Apex Court said in its judgement and directed the project proponents to get approval from the heritage committee.

There are a number of petitions challenging the construction of Central Vista Project at the Lutyen's zone, alleging certain violations, including change in land use and environmental compliances.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on December 7 had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project on December 10. (ANI)