Supreme Court orders Gujarat govt to pay compensation to Bilkis Bao, provide job within two weeks

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat government to pay gang-rape survivor Bilkis Bano a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, job, and accommodation within two weeks.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi and comprising Justices Sharad Arvind Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order after it was apprised by Bano's counsel, Shobha Gupta, that the amount was not paid to her client despite a direction by the apex court five months ago.
"She has yet not been paid by the Gujarat government," Shobha told the court.
In April, earlier this year, the top court had directed the state government to pay the compensatory amount, provide her with a job and accommodation as per the rules.
In March 2002 during post-Godhra riots, Bano was allegedly gang-raped and left to die with 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter. She was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her family in Vadodara. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:37 IST

Bihar: Train coaches derailed in Lakhisarai, no causalities reported

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Two coaches of EMU passenger train from Kiul to Gaya derailed near Kurauta Patner Station in Lakhisarai, on Monday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:32 IST

People from Bihar arrive on Rs 500 tickets, avail costly medical...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail of the free medical benefits meant for those living in Delhi.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:31 IST

Delhi: Police conducts combing operation at Rohini Park to curb...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday carried out a combing operation against anti-social elements at Rohini's Japanese Park to curb illegal activities in the area.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:15 IST

UP: Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam partially submerged in rainwater

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Several residential buildings in the vicinity of Triveni Sangam have partially submerged due to rise in the water level of river Ganga and Yamuna.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:03 IST

Yediyurappa is 'weakest chief minister', says Siddaramaiah

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Calling B S Yediyurappa the 'weakest chief minister', senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that unlike him, he has never indulged in the politics of hatred.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:01 IST

Here's what Modi suggested after coming across a unique camera solution!

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well known for his sharp observations and fondness for technological innovations. Both these skills were at best display when he interacted with a young gathering at Indian Institute of Technolgy (IIT) Madras on Monday. Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:48 IST

Repeal of Article 370 a move towards permanent peace in J-K: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The repeal of Article 370 was a move towards permanent peace in Jammu and Kashmir and it reflects the honour and respect given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the security personnel who laid down their lives for the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:42 IST

Jodhpur: 4-year-old rescued from drowning in gutter

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A four-year-old girl who fell into a sewage gutter in Horse Chowk in Jodhpur on Sunday was saved from drowning due to quick action taken by a local.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:40 IST

Odisha: 9 days car festival of Goddess Biraja begins in Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A nine-day long car festival of Goddess Biraja began here on Sunday with the presiding deity of the temple being taken on a tour in a beautifully decorated chariot.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:23 IST

Rafale to give India edge over China, Pakistan: IAF Chief Bhadauria

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Rafale jets will greatly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will give the IAF an edge over Pakistan and China, new IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:08 IST

India, Singapore moved from competition to collaboration: PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): 'India and Singapore have moved from competition to collaboration', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Singapore India Hackathon here at IIT-Madras on Monday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:01 IST

West Bengal: Boat with 50 onboard capsizes in Rupnarayan river

Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A boat carrying around 50 passengers sank in Rupnarayan river between Mayachar and Danipur area in east Medinipur, earlier on Monday.

