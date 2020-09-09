Supreme Court refuses to entertain fresh pleas to postpone NEET exam

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wesnesday refused to entertain a fresh batch of petitions seeking directions to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination scheduled to be held on September 13.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said that the court is not inclined to hear these petitions, which were filed through lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava.

While refusing to entertain the petitions, the apex court observed that now everything is over. "Even review petitions have been also dismissed by this Court," the bench said.

A fresh batch of petitions had been filed before the top court seeking to postpone NEET 2020 examination scheduled to be held on September 13 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court had, on August 17, dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

Thereafter, a review petition was filed by ministers from six opposition-ruled states against its order, which was also dismissed by the apex court. (ANI)

