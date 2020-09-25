Supreme Court refuses to interfere with plea seeking to postpone Bihar Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Refusing to interfere with a petition to postpone the Bihar Legislative Assembly election in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Friday granted the petitioner the liberty to make a representation before the Election Commission.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, refused to interfere with the petition filed by one Ajay Kumar. "We are not inclined to hear the petition," the bench said.

It, however, allowed the petitioner to withdraw his plea and granted him the liberty to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) with his prayers and petition. The liberty to make a representation was granted after the petitioner, Ajay Kumar, submitted "at least, please allow me the liberty to make a representation before the ECI."



While refusing to interfere with the petition, the apex court noted that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will take care of all the issues.

During the hearing, the petitioner said that a similar petition was dismissed earlier but the situation on the ground has not improved yet and sought that the apex court should therefore pass appropriate directions in the matter. To this, the bench said that it can't pass such orders.

The plea had sought directions to the authorities concerned for a deferment of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election on the grounds of serious COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

