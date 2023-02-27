Supreme Court rejects petitions seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the petition seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023.

A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta refused to entertain the petitions seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2023.

The court was hearing petitions seeking to postpone the NEET-PG 2023, which is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023.

Various candidates, who have filed a petition seeking postponement of the exam, complained that they are getting less time to prepare for exams as their internships are ongoing.



Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE, submitted that the dates were announced six months ago.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) told SC that the schedule was notified on the NBEMS website vide notice dated September 16 2022. The Examination is scheduled to be held in 277 cities at 902 test centres across the country.

Centre also told the court that 2,09,029 candidates have applied for the examination. Most of the candidates would have already arranged for their travel to test cities for March 5, 2023. Any postponement at this stage would bring unwanted inconvenience to all such candidates in the form of cancellation of their travel arrangements, the government maintained.

The preparation for the examination is at a very advanced stage, the govt said.

No alternative test date is available soon with the technology partner to conduct NEET-PG 2023 considering that other examinations at these centres are already scheduled. Any change of date at this stage would not allow the availability of similar test cities which candidates for NEET-PG 2023 have already selected, the government submitted. (ANI)

