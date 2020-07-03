Supreme Court releases list of proposed setting of benches from July 6 to 10

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday released a list of the "proposed setting of benches/judges" from July 6, as the apex court continues to take up matters through video conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the new Supreme Court sitting list of judges for conducting hearings, 10 proposed benches are divided into two sets along with two single benches, along with two single-judge benches.

The proposed sitting list for the SC benches/ judges for the apex court said that only miscellaneous matters shall be taken up for hearings, from July 6 to 10, when the apex court starts functioning after the summer vacation.

The Supreme Court circular stated that from July 13 onwards, 20 miscellaneous matters shall be taken up for hearing on Monday and Friday.

The circular further stated that on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, it will have 10 miscellaneous listings and five regular listings. (ANI)

