Supreme Court to have special benches for hearing on four issues from next week: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Wednesday announced that the Supreme Court will from next week have four special benches for the hearing on four issues.

"The Supreme Court will have four special benches for conducting the hearing on four issues -- criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal -- from the next week," CJI DY Chandrchud said. (ANI)