Surabhi Vanidevi wins Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vanidevi has won the election from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency defeating sitting BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao.

The final result for Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam has not yet been declared. Polling for the two Graduates' constituencies was held on March 14. (ANI)