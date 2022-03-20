Surajkund International Crafts Mela begins in Haryana's Faridabad

Surajkund (Haryana) [India], March 20 (ANI): The annual Surajkund International Craft Mela began in Faridabad on Saturday.

The Mela provides ordinary craftsmen and artisans real recognition and value for their skills as well as an excellent opportunity to display and sell their products directly to customers.

Mahasingh Punia, Director of Virasat, said they have displayed various items which depict the cultural heritage of Haryana.



"We've also displayed locks and measurement systems of the Mughal era. Since 2016, we are exhibiting 'Haryana ka Apna Ghar'in this Mela. Through this initiative, we are trying to connect the future generation with the past and cultural heritage of Haryana," he said.



"This year, we have displayed 500 years old measurement units, agricultural equipment, special dresses of Haryana- Khara, Lay, Chamma, 150-200 years old cartwheels, hand fans of the Mughal period, and a special collection of Pagadi from the parts entire country," he added.

The Surajkund International Craft Mela will continue last till April 4.

The fair showcases the richness of handicrafts, handlooms, and traditions of India. All Indian states and several countries participate in the fair and display their arts, food, traditional clothes, and products and get commercial benefit out of it. It has saved India's various remarkable craft traditions from extinction.



In 2013, the fair was upgraded to an international level and the last edition was held in 2020, before the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

