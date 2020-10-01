Surat Airport gearing up for holistic development

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Considering the magnificent rise in passenger traffic at Surat Airport, the Airports Authority of India is extensively working towards the holistic development of the airport with a project cost of Rs 353 Crores. This project includes the extension of the existing terminal building from 8474 sqm to 25520 sqm.

According to an official release, this project includes the extension of the existing terminal building from 8,474 sqm to 25,520 sqm. In addition to the extension of the terminal building, the expansion of Apron from five parking bays to 23 parking bays and construction of a parallel taxi track (2905 mX30 m) work has also commenced.

After completion of the project next year in December 2021, the new state -of -the- art extended terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 domestic and 600 International passengers' during peak hours making the annual passenger capacity 2.6 million. Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal building will have 20 check-in counters, five aerobridges, an In-Line baggage handling system, five conveyor belts for arriving passengers and car parking for 475 cars.

The modernized terminal will be 4-Star GRIHA rated energy-efficient building and the interiors will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat.

The Foundation Stone for the extension of the Terminal Building of Surat Airport was laid by the Prime Minister of India on 30th January 2019. The new world-class terminal building of the airport will give an impetus to the growth of the region. (ANI)

