Surat APMC market to remain closed as over 25 vegetable traders test COVID-19 positive

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): More than 25 vegetable traders in Surat have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the the Municipal Commissioner has decided to close Agricultural produce market committee (APMCs) here from May 9 to May 14.

The sale of vegetables and fruits has been prohibited in Surat during this period.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 56,342, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

