Surat-based company creates world's smallest 3D printed replica of Statue of Unity

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): A Surat-based private 3D animation company has created a world's smallest 3D printed replica of the Statue of Unity.

The size of the replica is 13 mm whereas the original statue is 182 meters tall situated at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia.

The main aim behind creating the world record was to show how this technology can help an artist.

Speaking to ANI, Hardik Prajapati, a business development officer said, "Our aim behind creating the world record was to show how this technology can help an artist. Anything can be made in various sizes with the same technology."

"We started to make it in the size of 2 mm then we end up making it of 13 mm. This technology can help the futuristic artistic community," he added.

The statue is made with 3D print SLA technology by the company named Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd (SLTL) and it is made in 30 minutes of time.

"The statue is created by 3D print SLA technology in which liquid resin is present and it helps to create the statue. Normally it takes two to three days to create any product with the help of digital technology but this statue is made within 30-35 minutes," he said.

The 'Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest statue, is a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy Prime Minister.

The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. (ANI)

