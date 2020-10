Surat-based sweet shop launches gold sweet ahead of festival

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): A Surat-based sweet shop has launched a gold sweet named 'Gold Ghari' ahead of Chandi Padvo festival.



Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari'--a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. The shop owner Rohan said, "It is available at Rs 9,000 per kg. The normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg."

"We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days," he added. (ANI)