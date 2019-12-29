Surat: Child trafficking racket busted; 138 children rescued

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): In a joint operation with Rajasthan Police and an NGO, the Gujarat Police on Sunday busted a child trafficking racket and rescued as many as 138 children from Puna area here.

Talking to ANI, BM Vasava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said: "Based on a report prepared by NGOs, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Women Ansara Vikas Trust, Rajasthan Police informed us (Gujarat police) about the child labourers. With the help of city police, we busted the racket and rescued 138 children."

"Most of the children were trafficked from Rajasthan. We are inquiring more about them and they will be produced before the Child Development Officer and later on, they will be sent to their relatives after counselling," he added.

Dhananjay, Executive Director of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, told ANI: "Two months back, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Women Ansara Vikas Trust had jointly prepared a report and we have pointed out that various children are being trafficked and are working as labourers. Analysing the report, Rajasthan-Gujarat police have carried out a raid."

He added that around 128 children are from Rajasthan and others belong from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

"There are so many welfare schemes of the state governments as well as the Union government that aren't reaching the poor. The governments should focus on reaching out to the poor and educating them about the schemes. Secondly, law enforcement agencies should take strict against those involved in trafficking. Hence, incidents of child trafficking can be controlled," Dhananjay said.

Rajesh Patel of Sabhiya Gujarat Rajya bar Adhikaar Savrakshan Aayog said, "Today's incident is a proof that, if police, society and other organisations come together, various evil practices can be wiped out." (ANI)

