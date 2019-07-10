Surat Court summons Rahul Gandhi for "why do all thieves have Modi in their names" remark

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Surat court to appear before it on July 16 in connection with a case registered by Samast Gujarati Modh Modi Samaj over his comment "Why do all thieves have Modi in their names".

Last week on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Patna court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over his 'all thieves have Modi surname' remark. Gandhi was released on Rs 10,000 surety amount by Patna court.

The sarcastic remark was made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi. Here, Gandhi was indirectly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi. (ANI)

