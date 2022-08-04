Surat: Divyang children to prepare 2,000 Rakhis for army personnel

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Divyang children in a school in Gujarat's Surat are making rakhis for the army personnel at Indian borders to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

As the children were seen making Rakhi, trainer of the school Mona Bhaidaswala told ANI that the children in this school have been making festival goodies as per the occasion for the last 15 years and this is the time, when they have received the order for 2,000 Rakhis that will be sent to the army personnel of Border Security Force (BSF).



"For the last 15 years, they have been making Rakhi and other items for different festivals. They bring up the results as they are shown. They will create whatever you show to them with utmost sincerity and dedication," the trainer said.





She also mentioned that the school gives stipends to these children and hence they learn all such co-curricular activities, despite being a Divyang, in the vocational training.

Talking further about how she trains the children to prepare that perfect Rakhi, Bhaidaswala said, "Firstly I provide the training to the teacher, who in turn, teaches the kids to make perfect Rakhis. We collect raw material-- which is often easily available in this institution-- and then collectively make our children work on it by bringing the required material from the market."

Raksha Bandhan marks the bond of love between the siblings and will be celebrated on August 11.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Savan is considered an auspicious period among the Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday during this entire time. (ANI)

