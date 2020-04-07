Surat doctor told not to return home after neighbours allege her of being COVID-19 infected

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): A Surat doctor was allegedly abused and threatened verbally by her neighbours and was told not to return home from the hospital as she must be infected with COVID-19.

The incident took place on April 4.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjivani, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, New Civil Hospital, Surat said, "A couple namely Bhawna and Chetan Mehta, who are my neighbours have told me that I should not return home from the hospital as I must have got infected with COVID-19. They verbally abused and threatened me. The police have extended their support to me."

"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there is a lot of pressure at the hospitals," she added.

Several healthcare workers have been attacked and chased away from their homes lately as they battle the COVID-19 crisis.

"It all started on March 23 while I was returning from the hospital, a few people in my society were sitting near the gate. They told me that as I am frequently going to the hospital, I am in their hit-list and they will not tolerate all this and action will be taken against me," said Dr Sanjivani.

Following the incident, Dr Sanjivani had tweeted about the matter by tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the MLA of her area and media extended their support to her, she informed.

"When I was taking my pet for a walk at around 5:30 pm on April 5, Bhawna came to my door and started arguing that my dog has attacked her. I took out my phone and started recording the incident. Later, her husband threatened me to throw me out of my house and lodge a complaint against me. They pushed me and tried to snatch my phone, I have recorded the entire incident," said Dr Sanjivani.

She said that the incident occurred in front of her three-year-old son. Later, the police came to her place and registered a written complaint on Monday.

"Later, the police called Bhawna and her husband to the police station and Chetan Mehta was locked up there for the entire night. I will not file an FIR if my neighbours give me a return assurance," said Dr Sanjivani. (ANI)

