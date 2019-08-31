Surat: Fire engulfs textile factory, none injured

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): A major fire broke out at the first floor of a textile factory in Pandesara area of Surat in Gujarat on Saturday and was later doused after hours of firefighting operations.

The fire that had broken out at around 5:45 am in the morning at the textile factory was brought under control after pressing over a dozen fire brigades in operation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Sharing details of the fire incident, Surat Municipal Corporation's Deputy Commissioner, NV Upadhyay said, "Fire was brought under control within hours. No one was injured in the incident".

He further added that the reason of fire is still unknown.

"Due to polyester fabrics in the unit, the fire spread massively and in a few minutes, the whole unit caught fire," he said. (ANI)

