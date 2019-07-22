Surat fire tragedy: Police files 4271 page charge sheet

Surat">Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in the May 24 major fire mishap at the 'Takshashila Arcade' building in Sarthana area of Surat">Surat, in which 22 students lost their lives.

The 4271-page charge sheet names 14 people out of which 11 have been arrested and three declared absconders.

In the aftermath of the fire tragedy, Surat">Surat Municipal Corporation had issued "notices or sealed 3,000-3,500 buildings" across the city which did not have fire safety equipment installed.

A blaze ripped through the coaching centre located in Takshashila Arcade in Surat">Surat's Sarthana area on May 24, killing as many as 22 people and injuring many others.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered an investigation in the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed.(ANI)

