Thousands take part in Ganesh Utsav in Surat on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]
Thousands take part in Ganesh Utsav in Surat on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]

Surat gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged Surat to welcome the deity of prosperity- Lord Ganesha. The ten-day-long festival kicked off with fervour and zeal across the city on Saturday.
While participating in the Ganesh Utsav, the devotees who were dressed in traditional clothes also expressed happiness over the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and hailed the Centre for its move.
"Today we are not only celebrating Ganesh Utsav but also the scrapping of Article 370. This move taken by the Central government is commendable. We are in support of this decision," said Ravi Kharadi, the organiser of Ganesh Utsav.
People from every nook and corner of Surat came to welcome Lord Ganesha. Several pandals have been set up, markets are offering colourful idols, fruits and flowers are bustling and sweet shops are selling mouth-watering 'motichoor laddoo' to the devotees. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:49 IST

Sovan Chatterjee seeks police protection, says TMC govt withdrew...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Sunday requesting him to deploy security personnel to "avert any untoward attempt" on his life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:46 IST

AIIMS fire incident: 90% patients were shifted to RP Eye Centre,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): After a major fire engulfed the teaching block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), over 90 per cent of patients were shifted to the RP Eye Centre on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:46 IST

Karnataka: Five students die of electric shock in Koppal

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Five students died due to an electric shock at a hostel here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:41 IST

Defence Minister Singh praises Khattar for his rule in Haryana

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party's "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in Kalka to drum up support for the party in view of the coming Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:40 IST

Five dead as rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): At least five people were killed and seven others were injured in rain-related incidents in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:40 IST

Heavy rainfall likely in several districts of Karnataka: IMD

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is predicted during the next 24 hours at most places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka and at a few places over north interior of the state, the IMD said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:36 IST

Tamil Nadu to receive rains for next 48 hours, says IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Rains lashed several parts of the city and its neighbourhood on Sunday bringing huge respite to the drought-hit Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:35 IST

TN govt raises Aavin milk price by Rs 6 per litre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government has decided to hike prices of Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre from tomorrow (August 19).

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:35 IST

Work or will tell public to do 'dhulai': Nitin Gadkari's warning...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Attacking the red-tapism in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he had warned officials to solve problems faced by the public or be ready to face their wrath.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:32 IST

Conditions of SCs, STs deteriorating due to economic slowdown: Mayawati

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday claimed that the economic condition of the people belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories is continuously deteriorating due to India's sluggish economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:15 IST

We ended corruption, ran a transparent government: Manohar Lal Khattar

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off his party's campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging off a Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Bhiwadi lynching case: Clash breaks out between protesters and police

Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A clash broke out between police and protestors including the family of Bhiwadi lynching victim here on Sunday over the inaction of police in connection with the case here.

Read More
iocl