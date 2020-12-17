Surat generating massive revenue by selling treated water to industries

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 17 (ANI): Gujarat's Surat is generating massive revenue by treating the water of river Tapi and selling it to local industries, an official said.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is supplying 115 million litres per day (MLD) water to local industries.

The network of the sewage treatment plant (STP) in the city is 99.5 per cent which has reduced the operation maintenance cost and generated revenue. The SMC is planning to utilise this recycled water for other purposes as well, such as gardening and fountains.



Immersion of idols has been stopped and it is being ensured that no solid waste and plastic enter the Tapi water, Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani told ANI, adding that the city has taken a lot of steps for Tapi river rejuvenation and cleanliness programme.



"We have installed 12 STPs to ensure that treated water goes into the river. We have made 24,400 intercepting points to make sure that plastic does not enter river. We are providing 115 million litres per day (MLD) water to local industries. We are generating revenue of Rs 140 crores from recycled water," Pani told ANI.



Amit Singh Rajput, Chairman, Drainage Committee, Surat Municipal Corporation said that they are expanding the city's capacity to treat 1,600 MLD water.

"We are treating 930 MLD water at 11 locations in Surat. We sell this water to industries at a rate of Rs 28.55 per 1,000 litres. Now we are expanding our capacity to treat 1,600 MLD water," he said.

Surat has earlier bagged the second spot in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. (ANI)

