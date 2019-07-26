Surat man gives triple talaq to wife over dowry

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): A 23-year-old Muslim woman in Surat has filed an FIR against her husband alleging that he gave her triple talaq when her parents could not give him Rs 40,000 to buy a cycle-rickshaw.

Speaking to ANI, the woman claimed that her husband gave her verbal divorce in front of his family, just forty days after her mother passed away.

A case was registered at Chowk Bazar Police Station on July 18 in this regard, said P. L. Chaudhary, ACP Special Branch, Surat.

"The woman said that her in-laws used to torture her physically and mentally. Her husband had asked for dowry of Rs 40,000 to buy a cycle-rickshaw, which they didn't give. After that, she was given death threat and her husband asked her to leave the house after giving her triple talaq," Chaudhary said.

The Lok Sabha had on Thursday passed the contentious bill to criminalise triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members who accused the government of singling out a community.

The Bill, which was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division, will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha, where the opposition is numerically higher than the ruling side.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalize the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice triple talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

