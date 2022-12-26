Surat Medical administration gearing up to deal with Covid 19

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Surat administration is scrambling to be ready for any eventuality in the wake of Covid 19 cases reported around the world, especially in china.

Whereas the Centre has issued Covid-19 Guidelines across the country, the health administration in Surat Civil Hospital apart from monitoring the oxygen tank is also preparing beds with ventilators, tests of all ventilators have also been started, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Dr Ketan Naik, Resident Medical Officer( RMO), New Civil Hospital Surat said, "It has been decided to send the sample of corona-positive patients in the Surat Municipality area for genome sequencing. Along with this, preparations have also been started in Surat's Civil and other Hospitals. Preparation for 300 beds with ventilators has been started. Apart from this, the ventilator here is also being examined".

Dr Naik added at present, not a single corona patient is admitted to the civil hospital.



"But in view of the present situation, OPD has also been started in Covid Hospital today (December 26). Apart from this, work has been started in the direction of commissioning 17 thousand litres of oxygen to Covid Hospital, 13 thousand litres to the old Civil Hospital building and 13 thousand litres of oxygen tanks to the Nephrology department building".

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm on Monday on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed ANI.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

"In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect."

"As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," read the statement of IMA. (ANI)

