Surat: Over 15,000 women participate in 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): In an effort to stay fit and raise awareness about women empowerment, more than 15,000 ladies draped in colourful sarees participated in 'Saree Walkathon' in the textile hub of India on Sunday.

Surat is the textile hub of India and counts as a mini India.

Women from different provinces participated in the 'Saree Walkathon' which was organized jointly by Surat Municipal Corporation and Surat Smart City Development Limited.



Along with them, students from different countries studying in Surat from abroad also walked wearing traditional Indian outfits and sarees.

The participants could also be seen dancing to Gujarati songs played during the event.

Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Zardosh, Home State of Gujarat Harsh Sanghvi, State BJP President CR Patil and many other dignitaries flagged off the Walkathon.



Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal said that around 15,000 women have registered for the event and women from 15 states have come here.



"It is a matter of pride for India that under the leadership of PM Modi, India got the presidency of G20. Saree Walkathon has been organized here today. Around 15,000 women have registered for the event and women from 15 states have come here," said the municipal commissioner.

A student from Afghanistan present at the event said that it shows how women can have a healthy life even with their busy schedules.

Earlier on Saturday, during World Health Day, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare organised a walkathon event in New Delhi.

The event was organised under the theme of 'Health for All'. The aim of the walkathon was to create awareness about healthy habits not only to keep away Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) but also for positive effects on mental well-being. The event started from Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and passed through India Gate to reach Nirman Bhawan.

Over 350 enthusiastic participants, walking for better health, participated with great fervour. They took a pledge to adopt healthy and active living to prevent and control lifestyle-related health problems/ diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, mental illness and cancer. (ANI)

