Surat: POSCO court completes trial in 4-yr-old girl rape case in just five days, sentences convict to life imprisonment

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 12 (ANI): A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) court in Surat completed the trial in a 4-year-old girl rape case in just five days and convicted a 39-year-old man and sent him to life imprisonment.

Convict Ajay while returning home from work at around 9 pm on October 12 saw the victim playing outside with other children and lured her into the bushes and then raped her.

He then left the girl crying and reached his home. A medical examination of the girl revealed that she had been sexually abused.



When the police came to know about the child, they formed different teams and started searching for the accused. After the team of police found CCTV footage, a search operation was carried out in the entire area with the photos of the accused and the girl.

The convicted man was arrested. He confessed to the crime during the interrogation while evidence was also found during a forensic investigation at the scene.

The entire matter was prepared on October 23 and 24. The list of charges and documentary evidence in the case was presented in the Additional Sessions Court on October 25 and the full evidence of the case was presented before the court on October 26 and 27. (ANI)

