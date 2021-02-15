Surat students create awareness, showcase garments made from waste

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): With the theme 'Whatever you throw, comes back to you', fashion-designing students in Gujarat's Surat designed and wore garments made from waste products to create awareness on reusing of such material. They showcased these garments on Saturday in the market area of the city.

The students of Institute of Design and Technology (IDT) in Surat, used jute bags, plastic spoons, chips and wafer packets, straws, electronic wastes and other non-biodegradable products which can be recycled or reused to design the garments.

Arushi, a faculty member at IDT said that it took around one month to design these garments.

"Around 30 students were designed the garments in teams of two," Arushi said.

"We want to create awareness among people that to safeguard the environment, the waste materials should be reused and recycled," she added.

Arushi further said, "On this Valentine's Day we should pledge to love our city by keeping it clean."

A student of IDT, Anjili Mishra said, "The waste material, if not recycled or reused, comes back to us in form of pollution." (ANI)