Surat teacher helps underprivileged students crack exams

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Dozens of unprivileged students in Surat are getting an opportunity to fulfill dreams of becoming a Chartered Accountant thanks to an initiative launched by city-based Ravi Chhawchharia.

A CA himself, Chhawchharia runs a comprehensive education programe 'CA Stars Program' for the aspiring children belonging to a humble background.

He selects around 40-45 students each year and provides them training to clear the examination. Apart from using an all-round teaching methodology the city-based Chhawchharia also provides free accommodation and food to the students for a duration of four years.

Most of the students of his CA STARS are first-generation learners and their parents are low wage workers, footpath vendors, small farmers or rickshaw drivers and even some are orphans.

In Odisha also 14 underprivileged students cleared the NEET exam this year after attending free coaching classes by Ajaya Bahadur Singh.

Singh, who hails from Odisha wanted to become a doctor but he couldn't fulfill his dream. So, instead, he started 'Zindagi' foundation in 2017 to help the underprivileged students, who aim to become doctors.

'Zindagi' is specifically set for students that are highly talented but have financial limitation to undertake the highly-expensive tuition classes. (ANI)

