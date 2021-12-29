Surat's Kosamba station adorned with Madhubani painting

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Kosamba railway station has been adorned with Madhubani paintings depicting anecdotes from Ramayana along with showcasing women empowerment.



"Kosamba station adorned with Madhubani painting depicting anecdotes from Ramayana. These paintings also display women empowerment. They also aim at cross-cultural identification and their lifestyle," DCM Purshottam Kumar told ANI on Tuesday.



The Railways also thinks that the revamped station would make passengers' experience memorable.

"The artwork in the station has also helped the COVID-19 hit Madhubani artists financially. They had lost their job post-COVID-19 outbreak," Kumar added.

The Kosamba railway station beautification was done by a private company through a CSR project. (ANI)

