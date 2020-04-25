Surat's migrant workers with own vehicles can leave for their native places: CR Patil

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): In a big relief to the migrant workers in Surat, Gujarat, the state government has allowed those who have their own vehicles to leave for their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, according to BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Navsari constituency, CR Patil on Saturday.

"We had requested Home Minister Amit Shah that the migrant workers who are in Surat, Gujarat should be allowed to go back to their native places, as the industries here are currently closed and are likely to stay closed further due to lockdown. CM Vijay Rupani had been asked to act upon this matter," Patil told ANI here.

"Following this, the Collector has been informed to permit workers who have their own vehicles to leave for their native places. The application, which can be done online, has to have the vehicle number and names and details of people who will get the permit," he added.

The BJP MP further said that currently, only those who have their own vehicles can get the permit to leave.

Migrant workers, across the country, have been stranded at their places of work and have been demanding to be allowed to go back to their native places, citing the closure of sources of income and other hardships they had to face amid the lockdown which was extended till May 3 by the Centre.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday afternoon, Gujarat had 2,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 265 patients who have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment for the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

