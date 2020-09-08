Surat's textile industry faces labour shortage, urges resumption of train services to bring in workers

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI): Businessmen have claimed that the textile industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they have not returned in the absence of transport services. Hence, they are trying to bring them back from Odisha by requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Centre to run special trains for workers.

"We have requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Central government to run special trains from Odisha to bring back workers to Surat so that we can resume our operations," said Ashish Gujarati, President of Pandesara Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd in Surat, Gujarat.

"We want workers to safely return and resume work. A bus takes 72 hours to reach Surat while the train takes 42 hours. If they return, it will be very helpful for us," he added.

A couple of days back, a bus with labourers, met with an accident while returning from Odisha following which eight workers lost their lives. Hence, businessmen here are trying to get in touch with the Central government for the trains from Odisha to Surat.

Mayur Golwala, Secretary, Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), said, "Around six lakh people work in the industry here. Out of these around 50 per cent workers are from Odisha."

"If the train service from Odisha starts, labourers in large numbers will be able to come back. Our State government should also urge the Centre to resume train services. The industry which is running on 20 per cent to 30 per cent operations will reach 60 per cent to 70 per cent of if they return and boost the work of the industry," he added. (ANI)

