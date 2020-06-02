Surat's textile market reopens amid #Unlock1

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): The textile market in Surat reopened on Tuesday amid relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown, shopkeepers are taking all precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 here.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Katariya, a businessman said, "All precautionary measures have been taken. We have installed automatic hand sanitisers, sanitising tunnels. Thermometer guns are being used to check temperature".

"We are happy that the market has resumed but at the same time, we are extremely scared as we still have to fight against COVID-19. Not even 50 percent shops have opened here yet," he added.

The industry has already faced a loss of about Rs 700 crores weekly in the past two and half months and their businessmen are still going to suffer losses in the coming months, he claimed.

A large number of people hailing from across the country, work at the textile industry here but due to COVID-19 crisis, the textile industry has come to a standstill.

Lakhs of workers returned to their villages during the lockdown. However, the industry has slowly started routine operations now and is witnessing a scarcity of workers. (ANI)

