New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Suresh K Reddy has been appointed India's next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry added. (ANI)
Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil
ANI | Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST
