New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Dr Suresh Kumar was on Wednesday appointed as the Medical Director of Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH).
He has replaced Dr JC Passey who has been relieved from his duties of Medical Director, LNH with immediate effect. However, he will continue to work as Director Professor (ENT) at Maulana Azad Medical College. (ANI)
Suresh Kumar appointed new medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 23:59 IST
