Suresh Kumar gets additional charge of Cong's HP SC department

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The national coordinator of All India Congress Committee's (AICC) SC department Suresh Kumar has been given the additional charge of Himachal Pradesh as its chairman.

"Kumar will hold the additional charge till further orders," said a statement released by Dr Nitin Raut, National Chairman of AICC's SC Department.

Four other members were also appointed as the Parliamentary Coordinators including Surender Garg for Shimla, Naresh Chauhan for Mandi, Jeevan Kumar for Hamirpur, and Sanjay Kumar for Kangra. (ANI)

