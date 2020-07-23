Suresh Kumar Kashyap appointed as Himachal Pradesh BJP chief

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap as chief of the party's Himachal Pradesh unit.

"We are confident that under the leadership of Suresh Kumar Kashyap, BJP Himachal Pradesh will move further towards success," the BJP Himachal Pradesh official handle in Hindi.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Kashyap for being appointed as Himachal Pradesh BJP chief.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda regarding the same.

"Jai Ram Thakur said that party would scale new heights in the state and further expand its base under his leadership. He said that Suresh Kashyap has vast experience and is presently state president of Scheduled Caste's Morcha," read a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

