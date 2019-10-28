Representative image
Representative image

Surge in police deployment for VVIPs protection in Maharashtra, Bengal and Punjab: BPR&D report

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): There has been a massive increase in engaging police in order to give protection to VVIPs in three states - West Bengal, Punjab, and Maharashtra.
According to the latest report of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) released last week, the total number of personnel deployed in protection has been decreased overall across all states and Union Territories.
But on the other side, there is a negative trend in West Bengal. The report says that the total number of police personnel deployed for giving protection to VVIPs have gone up.
The number of VVIPs getting police protection till January 1, 2018, was also increased.
West Bengal, in 2016, had deployed 4,233 police personnel in VVIPs protection but it was increased by more than 20 per cent and reached to 5,270 in 2017. In the same year, the number of VVIPs in the same year was also increased from 2,207 to 2,698.
Punjab has also seen a massive increase in deployment of police in giving protection to VVIPs. The report says there has been a surge of 30 per cent in the deployment of police personnel.
In 2016, 5,315 police personnel were deployed in giving protection to 1,852 VIPs while, in 2017, a total of 7,324 police staff which is the highest personnel among all states were deployed to give protection to 2,344 VVIPs.
Maharashtra also witnessed the same trend as the number of VVIPs getting police protection has gone up.
In 2016, there were only 74 VVIPs getting police protection but it rose to 252 in 2017. Maharashtra Police also increased deployment of police personnel in protection from 961 to 2,418 in 2017.
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a role model for other states in decreasing police personnel giving protection and number of VVIPs availing that protection.
According to the data released last week, in 2016, there were 1,901 VVIPs who were getting protection but the number came down in 2017 when only 110 VVIPs were given police protection.
Uttar Pradesh Police also removed excessive staff in giving protection to VVIPs. Data says, in 2016, 4,681 police personnel were deployed in giving protection which came down to 1,803 personnel in 2017.
The report shows a marginal drop in the police personnel deployed for giving protection to VVIPs across the country.
In 2016, total 56,900 police personnel were deployed for giving protection which shows a marginal decline in 2017 when 56, 553 personnel were deployed for protection. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:45 IST

Delhi HC directs DGCA, Aviation Ministry to consider PIL seeking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL seeking investigation into the presence of 'optional safety features' in the airplanes in India and frame guidelines accordingly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:24 IST

UP: Two, including temple priest killed in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Some unidentified assailants allegedly killed a temple priest and one other person in Mohabbat Ganj area near Kazeram colony here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:21 IST

Over 55 lakh labours in Delhi to benefit from increased minimum...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that over 55 lakh labours working on contract in the national capital will continue to avail benefit from the increased minimum wage, which will help them to tackle with the "impact of the economic slowdown" in the co

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:09 IST

Kerala rape, suicide case: Mother of victims allege police...

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A day after a special court in Kerala acquitted three accused in the alleged rape and suicide of two minor girls in Palakkad two years ago, the mother of the victim has accused the police of not conducting the investigation properly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:09 IST

MP: Villagers allow hundreds of cows to run over them as Diwali ritual

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): In a bizarre ritual, villagers in Bhidawad, Ujjain allow cows to run over them every year on the second day after Diwali to express gratitude to the 'almighty'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:03 IST

India has rightly complained against Pakistan to ICAO: Defence experts

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Defence experts PK Sehgal and Hemant Mahajan on Monday asserted that Pakistan is being undiplomatic by denying its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight and India has rightly complained about it to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:56 IST

Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate...

New Delhi, [India], Oct 28, (ANI): National Carrier Air India has painted 'Ek Onkar' symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft's tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:47 IST

Lowest in 5 yrs: Kejriwal on pollution level post Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): While the air quality in the national capital dipped to 'very poor' category following the bursting of crackers during the festival of lights, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that the post-Diwali pollution level in the city was the lowest in

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:45 IST

JDS will field candidate on all 15 seats going for bypolls: Kumaraswamy

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that his party will field candidates on all 15 seats going for bypolls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:33 IST

Pak denying use of its airspace to Modi's aircraft is violation...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Pakistan denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft to use its airspace is a violation of international norms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:31 IST

Chennai: Indefinite strike by TN doctors enters fourth day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The indefinite strike by the doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) entered its fourth day on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:25 IST

Telangana: Another TSRTC employee commits suicide in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): An employee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself on Monday, the Khammam Police said.

Read More
iocl