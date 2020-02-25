Surjewala condemns violence in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

He said the Congress workers will help the government to maintain law and order in the city.

"We appeal to all to maintain peace and condemn this act of violence in Delhi," he said.

"Every Congress worker will help the government to maintain peace, law, and order in the capital," he added.

Surjewala alleged that some communal powers are creating differences using religion.

The toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of the capital over the past two days has increased to ten. (ANI)

