Surjewala slams Khattar for taking back donated land

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Hitting out at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged the present regime's decision to take away the ownership rights of the land donated to the people Brahmin community exposes its anti-Brahmin DNA.

"Khattar government's anti-Brahmin DNA has been exposed. Taking away the ownership rights from the Brahmin community of the land donated to them, the BJP government is exploiting them and also doing injustice. In 2010, the Congress government gave ownership rights to Dolidar and other Brahmin families as they used to do farming on those lands for ages," Surjewala told ANI here.

Surjewala alleged that by this decision the incumbent government will make 50,000 Brahmin families deprived of land ownership in the state.

"Now Khattar government has clearly said the land of Gram Panchayat, Nagar Palika or any other government agency will be taken back. 50,000 families will be deprived of the ownership rights of the land," he added. (ANI)

