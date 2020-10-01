Surjewala slams UP govt over rape incidents

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government after reports of another alleged gangrape incident of a Dalit girl came to light from Balrampur district, just days after the Hathras incident.

"Another girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh. It is terrifying to even think of the incident. Those beasts even broke the victim's leg and back. Has the law and order died in the State? Is Uttar Pradesh ruled by the Constitution or criminals? When will these kinds of incidents stop? Why does not Yogi Adityanath tender his resignation?," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Last night, Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur, said that the victim's family alleged that two men raped her.



"We have received a complaint in which the family of a 22-year-old woman said that she used to work at the firm. On Wednesday, she did not return from the firm. Later, when she did return home on a rickshaw, she had a glucose drip inserted in her hand," Ranjan told ANI.

"She died on the way when the family was taking her to the hospital. They claimed that two men raped her. Both of them have been arrested," he said.

The incident was reported close on the heels of the Hathras incident, in which another Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped. The victim later died while being treated in Delhi. (ANI)

