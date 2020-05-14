'Surviving on biscuits and water': Migrant workers walk back to homes in Jharkhand from Delhi

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): A group of migrant workers were seen walking in Patna, headed towards their homes in Jharkhand as the COVID-19 lockdown continues.

The migrant labourers had started walking towards their homes in Godda district of Jharkhand ten days ago from Delhi. The workers said they were surviving on biscuits and water.

"We started walking from Delhi ten days ago, and have been surviving on biscuits and water," said one of the migrant workers.

This is in the backdrop of several states arranging trains for their people who are stuck in other states due to lockdown. (ANI)

