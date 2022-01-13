Surya Namaskar builds vitality, immunity; relevant amid COVID-19: Sonowal

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19, Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday and added that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity.

The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14, 2022, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is hopeful to see more than a crore people's participation against the target of 75 lakh.

In a virtual press meet on Wednesday, Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19."

"It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep corona at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing registration and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the limit of one crore," he said.



"The Ministry of Ayush has launched this programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

In this virtual meeting, Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Munjapara MahendraBhai said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates mind and body. "Yoga effects on molecular genetics are being studied," he said.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload Videos of performing Surya Namaskar on January 14. The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the AYUSH Ministry. (ANI)





