Sushant case: Late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook to be questioned by CBI today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj on Sunday arrived at the DRDO guest house, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.

On Saturday, teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police arrived at the residence of Rajput as part of the probe in the case related to his death. CBI officials had grilled Neeraj and Pithani in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Rajput, said that the deceased actor's friends Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI.



"CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. Sidharth Pithani should be definitely arrested. When we went for the last rites of Sushant, we saw that there was no sadness apparent on Pithani's face. I am suspicious of his activities. He used to be a colleague of Sushant," Bablu said.



"Another colleague of Sushant, Sandeep also started giving clean chits to people on the media just ten days after my cousin's death. He was acting like a gangster. I have confidence that CBI will investigate and come to a result in this case. My belief is that third degree is important to get the truth out in this case," he added.



On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.



The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.



The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.



The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.



Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

