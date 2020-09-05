Sushant death case: Samuel Miranda' wife, lawyers "enquire about charges" at NCB office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda' wife and his lawyers on Friday went Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office to "enquire about charges against him" hours after he was arrested in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput Death case.

Speaking to reporters here, Abhiraj Parab, Samuel Miranda's lawyer said, "We (Samuel Miranda's wife and his lawyers) just came to enquire about where he is going to be produced and what are the charges against him. They said that they have nothing to offer as of now."

Earlier in the day, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in actor's death case.

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted searches at the houses of actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the same case, NCB had arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit.

The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the NCB custody till September 9.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. (ANI)

