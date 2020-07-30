Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar govt files caveat in SC challenging Rhea's FIR transfer plea

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Bihar government filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to challenge actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition that sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Rajput suicide case.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's family also filed a caveat in the same issue.

A caveat is a legal process, in which the party which had filed it before the concerned court, shall have to be heard definitely before the concerned court will pass any order in future.

This comes a day after Rhea moved a petition in the top court seeking directions to transfer the investigation in the FIR filed by Rajput's family in Bihar to the Mumbai Police.

An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty by Rajput's father at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide.

Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded a CBI probe in the case.

In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by one Alka Priya seeking to transfer the case related to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

