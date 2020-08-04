Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police records statements of 10 people so far

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Bihar Police has recorded the statements of 10 people so far in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Police recorded the statements of Sushant's creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Deepesh Sawant and friend Siddharth Gupta on Monday.

"Pithani's statement was taken over the phone, he will be called again," said Bihar Police.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case.

A team of Bihar Police also reached Mumbai to investigate the case, after an FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh. (ANI)

