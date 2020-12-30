Sushant Singh Rajput case: Conducting probe in thorough and professional manner, no aspect ruled out, says CBI

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has said that it is conducting an investigation into the matter in a "thorough and professional manner" and "no aspect has been ruled out" till date.

The CBI made the remarks while responding to a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on July 30, seeking a joint probe by the CBI, the National Investigative Agency (NIA), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Sushant's death case.

The CBI in its letter to Swamy said that after taking over the investigation, a team of experienced Investigating Officers was constituted for looking into the circumstances relating to the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The investigating team along with senior officers visited all places of concern viz. Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar (Gurgaon) and Patna. The investigating team and senior officers had visited the place of the incident on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The Experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, CBI, New Delhi, considered to be the best in their fields in India, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out the simulation exercise," the CBI said in its letter dated December 30, to Swamy.

"The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date," it said.



The agency said that all the concerned witnesses in the case have been examined.

"Mortuary of Cooper Hospital during night and also discussed the case with Autopsy Surgeons to understand the procedure of postmortem adopted by them. During the investigation, all the concerned witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances, apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. An intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard," it said.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

On July 25, 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar Police station, Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections of 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

On the request of Bihar government, the CBI after getting approval from the Central government, re-registered cases against Rhea, her family members and others on August 6, 2020.

On August 19, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation from Patna Police to CBI. The CBI is still investigating the case. (ANI)

