Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty, to appear on August 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7.

Earlier in the day, ED questioned Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against actor Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

In his complaint, Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no links with him".

According to Mumbai Police, a case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered on June 14 regarding Sushant's death and the matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Singh against Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna.

While hearing her plea today, the top court directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police, and the father of Sushant to file their replies on Chakraborty's petition seeking to transfer the case registered by the Bihar Police to Mumbai.

The Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In a video statement released by her lawyers earlier, Chakraborty said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice.

"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," she said in the video statement. (ANI)

