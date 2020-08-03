Sushant Singh Rajput case: Patna cop Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai says Bihar DGP

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said.

DGP Pandey alleged that Patna (Central) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday was put under quarantine by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite a request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw," the Bihar DGP tweeted.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, corporator and BJP leader in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Vinod Mishra condemned Patna SSP's forcible quarantine in Mumbai.

'I condemn this incident. I would like to ask Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister that the entire country wants to solve Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery. Bihar Police officials have been coming to Mumbai nowadays in connection with this case but you are not supporting them. You did not quarantine them but when an IPS officer came ahead to solve this case, he was forcibly quarantined," said Mishra.

"Who do you (Chief Minister) want to save?" he added.

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Tiwari, told reporters, "The investigation is going in the right direction. Senior officials are also satisfied with our investigation. Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case."

Stating that she was the deceased actor's "girlfriend", actor Rhea Chakraborty had earlier demanded a CBI probe into Rajput's death case to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step."

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)