Sushant Singh Rajput case: RJD leader Tejashwi demands court-monitored CBI probe

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 4 (ANI): After the Bihar government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded that it should be court-monitored.

Yadav said, "RJD was the first party to demand a CBI probe and we raised this demand in the state assembly yesterday as well. It has been 1.5 months that we first demanded this."

"As we have seen previously that some cases remained unsolved, so a court-monitored CBI probe would be better, " demanded Yadav.

He also demanded naming Rajgir Filmcity, which is currently under construction, after Sushant Singh Rajput.

An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)